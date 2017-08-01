Kim Zolciak Shares Pic of Kids Brielle and Kash After Surgery: '2 Kids Same Recovery Room'

Kim Zolciak is pulling double duty!

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of her two kids in the "same recovery room," after Brielle and Kash underwent separate surgeries.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak Shares an Update and Photo of Son Kash After Dog Attack: 'I'm Feeling So Blessed'

"2 kids same recovery room! 😩 it's all good though had the best doctor!" Zolcaik wrote alongside a snap of herself and husband Kroy Biermann posing in between their kids. "Had to take a pic for @kashbiermann and @briellebiermann for memory sake. Tonsils and adenoids removed!"

"Onward and Upwards ⬆️ #ImTheBiggerBsby #GetItTogetherMama ❌⭕️," she added.

Though Brielle and Kash were both knocked out for the photo, they woke up just in time for another photo-op.

"I love that my kids all love each other like they do! 😍😍 I LOVE MY FAMILY," Zolciak captioned the shot.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She Sometimes Has Trouble Speaking After 2015 Stroke

Brielle told ET on Tuesday that she has needed to have her tonsils removed for "many years now, but I loved finding excuses as to why I couldn't! Beyonce, the pool, filming... lol. [I] finally had to cave."

"[I'm] looking forward to a speedy recovery," she added, revealing that her mom was more nervous for the surgery than she was. "Mom's been stressed all day since Kash and I both got surgeries. I'm a very chill, zen person so I wasn't nervous at all."

For now, however, Brielle's parents have been great nurses as she recovers -- and her boyfriend, Michael Kopech, will be spending his one day off next week traveling to take care of her.

Kash has spent quite a bit of time in the hospital this year, after his "traumatic" dog bite in April. See more in the video below.

Related Articles