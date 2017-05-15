Kim Zolciak Renews Her Vows to Husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann renewed their vows to one another in a beautiful beach ceremony over Mother's Day weekend.

The 38-year-old reality star shared photos of herself in a white wedding dress walking the beach with her hubby on Sunday, in which he also looks sharp in a tan suit. The Biermann clan was all in attendance, their daughters -- 20-year-old Brielle, 15-year-old Ariana and 3-year-old Kaia -- also rocking white bridal dresses. Meanwhile, their sons -- 5-year-old Kroy Jr., 4-year-old Kash and 3-year-old Kane -- looked just as adorable in matching suspenders and bow ties.

"I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet!" Zolciak wrote. "I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!"

NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Kim Zolciak Dishes on Home Life With Husband Kroy

Earlier in the day, Zolciak shared a photo of herself riding a horse in the ocean, wearing another white wedding dress by designer Leanne Marshall.

"Love, Happiness, Peace, And Joy," she captioned another shot of her in the dress with a shirtless Biermann.

In March, the couple said that they were planning to renew their vows in a video for The Daily Dish. The two have been married since November 2011.

"I asked Kroy to, I guess, renew our vows," Zolciak said. "I don't know if I asked you, or I told him or something."

"She told me she had planned this whole big thing to renew our vows," Biermann, 31, added.

NEWS: Kim Zolciak Jokingly Offers Daughter's Sexual Favors for john Legend Concert Tickets, Chrissy Teigen Responds

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is feeling grateful these days after her son, Kash, recovered from a serious dog bite last month. The mother of six has since shared that Kash hasn't let the incident affect his love for animals.

Watch below:

Related Articles