Kim Zolciak surprises son Kash with a pit bull puppy — 4 months after dog attack

In April, Kim Zolciak-Biermann feared she had lost son Kash after he was mauled by a dog.

But neither this mom nor her five-year-old is letting that scary incident impact on the kindergartner’s love for animals with the reality star giving her child a puppy for his birthday.

The Don’t Be Tardy star — who is also mom to Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 6, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3 — revealed her son’s new four-legged friend on Snapchat Tuesday.

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, and husband Kroy Biermann, 31, surprised Kash with a fawn pit bull puppy named Sailor.

Despite Kash — who turned five on Tuesday — still bearing a scar on his eye from where he was attacked, the little boy showed no fear of the pooch with Zolciak-Biermann posting a sweet moment of the new best friends curled up asleep together.

“My heart is going to explode,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the snap.

Aside from his puppy, Kash was also given a dirt bike by his parents.

It has been a big couple of days for Kash as the birthday boy starting school the day before.

An emotional Zolciak-Biermann shared a photograph on Instagram of her sons Kash and KJ and her husband on Kash’s first day.

