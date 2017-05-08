Kim Zolciak Biermann Says Son Kash Has ‘Perfect Vision in Both Eyes’ After Dog Attack: ‘The Rest We Can Fix’

A good report! Kim Zolciak appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night where she gave concerned fans an update on her son Kash following his serious dog bite.



"He's doing awesome, thank you for asking," she told host Cohen.



When pressed further about the status of her 4-year-old's eyes and vision, Zolciak replied, "He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix."

Zolciak remained tight-lipped about the actual attack and the dog's owner, saying she's "been advised not to [talk about it] at this point," but noted that her son is a still a big fan of pets.



"He's an animal lover," she said. "I could see him being a vet at some point, that's how much he loves dogs, cats."



The 38-year-old mother of six also opened up about whether or not she'd have more children, teasing, "I sometimes get that itch."



She referenced husband Kroy Biermann's vasectomy, noting, "We fixed that but we could always reverse real fast or do another option."

When fellow guest Gabourey Sidibe suggested she ask her psychic, Zolciak said, "I do and she said if we were to have another one it'd be a boy, which I would want because my girls stress me out. I talk about it a lot, but I have an even number. I feel like you should have an even number."



Cohen also took a moment to tease Zolciak about her ever-changing appearance, posting side-by-side images of the reality star through the years.



"Now, Kim, the funny thing is besides your lips, you do look the same as before," the host, who has been adamant in the past that Zolciak was keeping a nose job under wraps, said.

"Obviously, a horrible makeup artist. 2008 we didn't know what we were doing," Zolciak said of her first look. "I mean, [my nose] grows when I was pregnant, and my lips grew. I was pregnant for three straight years. If I'd had a nose job, it would be straight. I wouldn't have my septum out."



Cohen laughed and said, "I don't know what you're saying. Kroy's laughing too."



Zolciak continued to deny having work done, but did add, "I'm going to fix it!"



