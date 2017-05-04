Kim Zolciak-Biermann Jokingly Offers Up Daughter for Oral Sex to Meet John Legend

Well, that’s one way to parent. On Wednesday night, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann shot off a tweet to Chrissy Teigen with a very important question. “ @ chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him!” the mother of six began. “Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL.” ICYMI, Brielle is Kim’s 20-year-old daughter. (Cringe.)

Never one to shy away from a social media call-out, Teigen responded without missing a beat. “Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show,” the model replied. “Jk it’s good but I’ll get you tix without the oral.” Aww, that’s nice of her!

@Kimzolciak Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017





Not surprisingly, not everyone took Zolciak’s joke as lightly as Teigen did. “Just a suggestion, but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter?” one user replied. Another said Kim’s joke was “bad” and “her parenting sucks,” while others called Zolciak’s suggestion “disgusting.”

For her part, Brielle has yet to comment on her mother’s joke that she could perform sexual favors to get access to tickets to John Legend’s show. Most of her tweets for the past 24 hours have focused on white barbecue sauce, which the young TV star is apparently loves.

View photos Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2017 Time 100 Gala in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time) More

Also silent on the subject is John Legend himself, who has instead blasted off a series of tweets about his opinion of #Trumpcare. (Spoiler alert: The singer is not a fan.)

Both Zolciak and Teigen are widely known for their outspoken nature both in person and on social media, and it appears that neither has any plans to change soon. We’ll have to wait and see if Chrissy comes through with those tickets — but at least Brielle seems to be off the hook … this time around.





