Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Son Kash Cuddles Foster Puppies 2 Months After Scary Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's son Kash is getting along quite well with the family's new puppies.

Kim shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday of her 4-year-old son snuggling up to one of the foster animals she recently took in, after the boy suffered a scary dog attack in April.

"How @kashbiermann has been spending the last 2 days!! 😍😍 extremely thankful @cheftraceybloom opened my eyes to rescuing puppies/dogs," the Don't Be Tardy star wrote. "Also thankful for the advice @iheartmiko gave me about reintroducing Kash to dogs sooner then later!! 💋💋."

Kash's big step couldn't be with a more adorable group of pups, either! Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram several more times over the weekend to show off the cute little creatures.

Kash's frightening encounter with a dog left him with an eye injury but thankfully, there was no permanent damage to his vision. In May, Kim shared on Instagram that she and husband Kroy Biermann wanted to make sure Kash's scary experience didn't cause him to fear animals.

"Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals," she wrote in May. "Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don't want him to fear animals after all he has been through."

