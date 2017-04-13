Kim Richards Once Went on a Date With Donald Trump

Close your eyes and picture a world where Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards was our first lady. It maybe, sorta, could have happened. During next week’s RHOBH, reunion special, Kim reveals that she once went out on a date with POTUS.

“I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump,” host Andy Cohen asks the Bravo star.

“What?” Kim replies, feigning surprise.

“Is that true?” probes Andy.

“Yes,” Kim nods.

“You did?” asks Andy.

“Let’s not get into it,” Kyle Richards’s sister replies. “I had dinner with him. I had dinner with Donald.”

Leave it to cast member Lisa Vanderpump to jump in, asking, “Sex or not?”

“Can we just leave it at this?” Kim, 52, laughs. “I don’t want to get into it, I don’t want to talk about the president.”

Trump may be a topic that is off limits when it comes to Kim, but Lisa Rinna most definitely is not. The former co-stars clashed over Kim’s sobriety two seasons ago and while Richards may no longer be a series regular, their tension has continued to be a storyline.

In another preview for next Tuesday’s episode, Kim brings Rinna to tears when she returns the stuffed bunny she gave her for her grandson.

“I brought the bunny because I never gave it to my grandson… [because] it didn’t feel like it had good energy,” Kim says. “Sorry. So, I think what I should do is give it to you, and when you are in a better place, maybe you can give it back to me because right now I don’t feel like it was given to me with the right energy.”

If only we could get some more details on President Trump’s energy…

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.





