Kim Richards Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Monty Brinson One Year After His Death: ‘I Still Feel Your Love’

Kim Richards will never stop loving her late ex-husband, Monty Brinson.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star marked the one-year anniversary of Brinson's death with a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday.

WATCH: Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Drama Explodes Again, Ropes in Cast Newbie Eden Sassoon

"Missing You today Monty My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart & soul," Richards captioned a throwback pic of her and Brinson. "I cherish each & every memory we shared. I am definitely the most blessed girl in world to have had you in my life! I still feel your Love, Strength & Courage from above. Thank you for choosing me. I love you always & forever."

MORE: 'RHOBH' Star Kim Richards Reveals She's In 'Such A Good Place' at Season 7 Premiere

Brinson passed away last January, following a long battle with lung cancer. He was 58.

Richards and Brinson wed in 1985, and welcomed their daughter Brooke in 1986. The couple split in 1988, but despite the short marriage, they remained close friends.

The 52-year-old mother of four revealed her final words to Brinson in an emotional interview with ET last year.

"I said, 'I love you,' and then I felt him just kind of leave, and it was shocking," she shared, two months after Brinson passed away. "I just didn't expect it."

See more from Richards' ET interview below.

Related Articles