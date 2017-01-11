Kim Kardashian’s Paris Driver and Two Others Released By Police

Kim Kardashian West's chauffeur that the reality star was using at the time of her robbery in Paris has been released by police, after being detained on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the Paris prosecutor confirmed to CBS News reporter Elaine Cobbe on Wednesday that the driver, along with two more of the 17 who were picked up by police in connection with Kim's robbery during raids in France on Monday, have now been released. Those held can be in police custody for up to 96 hours for questioning.

A spokeswoman for the Paris prosecutor confirmed to CBS News on Monday that several of the 17 police that were taken into custody are known to police and have links with major crime. According to the spokeswoman, police found DNA traces at the scene of the robbery, which led to Monday's raids.

Meanwhile, Kim is getting back to the spotlight in 2017. A source close to the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her husband, 39-year-old Kanye West, told ET on Tuesday that Kim is "deeply relieved to know that this horrible ordeal will all come to an end soon."

On Monday night, the couple went on a sushi date in Beverly Hills, California, following the news that 17 people had been detained in Paris.

