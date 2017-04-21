Kim Kardashian’s New Virgin Mary Merch Is Capping off a Bad Few Weeks Of Publicity

Kim Kardashian has had a bad few weeks. It all started when she attended the premiere of The Promise, which is about the 1915 Armenian genocide, but failed to stay for the screening. Kim has previously talked about how proud she is of her Armenian heritage, so fans trolled the reality star for not staying to watch the film.

However, Kim was reportedly sick with the flu, and that was why she had to leave early. A few days later, she tweeted, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.” The tweet has since been deleted, but not before it received a ton of backlash, with people responding:



Then, for 4/20, Kim released a line of weed merchandise, which not only created confusion, since the star has said that she abstains from drugs and alcohol, but also caused some fans to say they were going to unfollow her on social media. What made fans even more upset was the release of new merch that featured Kim depicted as the Virgin Mary:


Fans quickly reacted, with some calling it the most “disrespectful thing [they’ve] ever seen. ” Others compared it to Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad:


