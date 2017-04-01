Kim Kardashian-West's Daughter North Meets Ariana Grande Before Her Concert

How do we get an invite to this party?

Kim Kardashian-West and her daughter, North West, had an epic girls night on Friday, while attending Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The three-year-old even got to hang out with the "Side to Side" singer backstage before the show.

Kim, 36, took to Instagram to share a fierce photo of the three ladies, simply writing, "💗 @arianagrande."

Ariana also shared a selfie with North using a bunny filter.





North could soon have another sibling if Kim has anything to say about it. The reality TV star revealed earlier this week that she wants to have surgery on her uterus so she can get pregnant again.

