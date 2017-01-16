Kim Kardashian West Was ‘Nervous’ over Dubai Trip, But Wanted to Spend Time with Fans: Source

Desert Fun! Kim Kardashian West and Friends Cruise on Four-Wheelers During Day Off in Dubai

Kim Kardashian West is settling back into her public life slowly but surely.

“Her Dubai trip has been great,” a source tells PEOPLE of the reality star’s first public appearance since she was robbed at gunpoint in October. “It’s a work trip, but she has been sightseeing a bit as well. She was nervous before she left, but says it was the right decision.”

“She misses her kids, but had a great weekend,” the source continues. “She was excited to spend time with her fans.”

And that’s exactly what Kardashian West did.

Aside from supporting her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic during his The Master Class in MusicHall Dubai, the 36-year-old spent some quality time meeting young fans at a nearby pediatric center in the city.

“She was stressed in the days leading up to leaving, but once she was there, she had an awesome time,” a second insider tells PEOPLE.

In several photos and videos added to her Snapchat account, Kardashian West shared moments that featured children performing music for her as she clapped along. The mother of two flashed a big smile during the performances.

Kardashian West also spent some downtime with close friends cruising through the desert on ATVs as the investigation into her Paris robbery continues to make major headway.

“She is very relieved the police is making progress,” the source says. “It was just pretty bad timing though, since she was already very nervous about the Dubai trip.”

On Thursday, four men were indicted by French prosecutors on several charges, including conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and forceable confinement and on Friday, French authorities reportedly indicted an additional six suspects.

“Kim was very emotional before the trip and part of it was because she started thinking about the robbery,” the source continues. “She is getting sick of having to relive that awful night and just wants to move on.”