Kim Kardashian West Is Headed to Dubai for First Major Public Appearance Since Paris Heist

Kim Kardashian West is en route to Dubai!

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed to fans and followers that she is on her way to make her first public appearance since her terrifying Paris robbery in October.

“On our way, #dubai,” Kardashian West, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of herself standing alongside Scott Disick.

Shortly after sharing the picture on Instagram, Kardashian West posted a Snapchat from the airport, where she wore her “laser goggles.”

“All, you need laser goggles when you do a laser treatment. So these are perfect for plane lasers,” Kardashian West told her followers in the Snapchat video while wearing the oversized shiny goggles.

Kardashian West is expected to make her first public appearance on Friday at celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class in Dubai, where she will be flanked by security, a source told PEOPLE.

“She is excited about her Dubai trip,” the source said. “She is excited about the change of scenery and is looking forward to spending time with her fans. She will have a big security team. She isn’t concerned about her safety. As of now, the kids are not coming.”

On Monday, 17 suspects were arrested in connection with Kardashian West’s Paris heist that occurred while she was alone in her No Address Hotel room during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3.

“Kim is aware that the French police have made arrests relating to her robbery,” a source close to the realty star previously told PEOPLE. “While she is relieved they are making progress, any updates makes her relive everything. It’s still very tough for her to deal with.”

Kardashian West, who returned to the spotlight on Jan. 3 after retreating from the public eye as well as social media after the incident, has been sharing intimate family photos on her socials.

Although the robbery was a traumatic experience for Kardashian West, a source told PEOPLE that the three months out of the public eye seems to have changed her “for the better.”

“Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “As time went on, she realized that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.”

It is unclear whether or not husband Kanye West will accompany the star in Dubai.



