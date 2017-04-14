Kim Kardashian Walks Red Carpet for Armenian Genocide Film But Skips the Movie

Kim Kardashian is definitely helping The Promise get press, but the headlines aren’t all flattering.

The reality star walked the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of the Armenian genocide film, but according to Page Six, she didn’t stick around for the screening. “Kim did not stay,” said a source. “She was supposed to, but at the last minute ended up leaving.”

About 20 minutes into the film, Kim — who is part Armenian — tweeted her support for the movie.

So proud of the movie #ThePromise Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people ???????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2017





A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claims Kim bailed because she was sick.

“She saw the movie independently,” said a close confidant. “She has the flu and pulled it together to do arrival press.”

Page Six’s insider quipped that Kim didn’t even do that. Reportedly, she skipped the majority of the press line because she didn’t want to answer questions about Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

“She opted out of TV or print, as she was losing her voice,” countered the Kardashian pal. “She attended in order to support the Armenian community by bringing attention to the film and honor her commitment to attend.”

The same Caitlyn bug — we mean flu bug — also kept Kris Jenner from attending. Too bad, because we’re sure she would have had lots to say about that memoir.

Kim hasn’t commented directly on her absence, but she’s been sharing photos from the red carpet.

Cher! Need I say more! My fashion icon and fellow Armenian. What a proud moment this was. We will #KeepThePromise ???????? pic.twitter.com/v1h3m1mfX2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 14, 2017





The Promise Premiere ???????? @chinesetheatres I'm so proud a film was made about the Armenian genocide, to share the story of the Armenian people pic.twitter.com/phhjSEaivK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 14, 2017





Hey, all press is good press, right?





