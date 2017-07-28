Kim Kardashian Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane at Her Old House

The 36-year-old reality star shared her visit to her former house on Snapchat on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian West returns to her old stomping grounds!

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her trip down memory lane on Wednesday, Snapchatting her visit to her old Beverly Hills home.

"Can anyone guess where I'm at?" Kim asks in one clip. "You guys, this is so nostalgic. My old house, do you guys remember this? And look, they kept all of my old furniture, every last piece of mine." The reality star then proceeds to show the home, which she found thanks to Josh Altman from Million Dollar Listing, who also makes a cameo in the video.

Also along for the ride is Khloe Kardashian, who jumps into one of her sister's videos where she's recalling the food fight she had with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kim then heads upstairs, checks herself out in "the same mirror" she had and asks, "Do you guys remember cleaning out all of my shoes and they all ended up here?"

The E! star gets super excited when she enters her old bedroom, which has "the same exact bedding," home phones and more. The brunette bombshell then remembers dropping Mason, Kourtney's son, in the bathroom.

"It was no big deal, I caught him," she says before adding, "I've had so many fittings here!"

Kim also tours her old glam room which she says was "everything" to her.

"This is where I would glam every single day and have all of our magazine covers everywhere," she says before Khloe interrupts and shouts, "No, not our, your magazine covers."

The social media queen even shows off the spot where she once got TP'd, and the grassy driveway that never went well with her heels.

Earlier this week, Kim also snapchatted her couples' retreat in San Francisco, and the week before that, documented her "fashion emergency" before the Balmain party in Los Angeles.

See how she handled the incident in the video below.

