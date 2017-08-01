Kim Kardashian Sued For $100 Million Over Selfie Light Phone Cases

Looks like Kim Kardashian West's perfectly lit selfies are causing her some legal drama.

Kim's company, Kimisaprincess Inc., was hit with a $100 million lawsuit on Monday from a man named Hooshmand Harooni, over the LuMee phone case the 36-year-old reality star endorses. In court papers obtained by ET, Harooni claims that LuMee stole his idea for an illuminated cell phone case.

"At issue, here in this action are 'selfies' (i.e., photographs that one has taken of oneself) and Ms. West's endorsement of LuMee branded selfie cases," court papers read. "Ms. West's endorsement and her pecuniary gain have come at the expense of Plaintiffs – patent infringement. Mr. Hooshmand Harooni, the inventor of the '644 patent, is the true pioneer and innovator of illuminated selfie cases. ... Ms. West's infringing influence has unfairly deterred competition from Harooni's licensee, Plaintiff Snaplight, which possesses exclusive rights to enforce the '644 patent."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fashion Emergency' When Makeup Gets on Her Tiny Bra Top

Harooni claims he patented an "Integrated Lighting Accessory and Case for a Mobile Phone Device" back in April 2013, but his profits have suffered due to Kim endorsing LuMee.

On the Ellen Show today Hilary Clinton talks about how she never looked better in our perfectly lit selfie! #LUMEEpic.twitter.com/6svy37T46u

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2016

"Despite having superior, patented products, it has been extremely difficult for Snaplight to compete in the selfie case market against Ms. West's product influence and Defendants' ongoing infringement," Harooni claims, who's also suing Urban Outfitters for distributing LuMee. "Snaplight and Mr. Harooni have suffered financially as a result."

Harooni is suing for $100 million in lost profits, and is asking that Kim stop promoting and using LuMee phone cases.

In a statement to ET, a rep for the Kardashians called the lawsuit "another attempted shakedown."

"The patent lawsuit filed by Snaplight has no merit and is just another attempted shakedown," the statement reads. "Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Wears a Completely See-Through Dress to Dinner

Back in May 2015, Kim gave ET the tips to a perfect selfie, and proclaimed that "lighting is everything."

"You have to really know your angle," Kim shared. "The lighting is everything."

Watch below:

Related Articles