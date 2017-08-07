Kim Kardashian Shares Her 1 Instagram Regret – and It's Not What You Think!

Even Kim Kardashian has some social media regrets! The 36-year-old reality star got candid with YouTube makeup artist Patrick Starrr, opening up about her social media presence.



"I hate my hands," Kardashian admitted in the interview late last week, noting her sisters all have longer fingernails than her.

"One of my biggest photo regrets is like when I got engaged, and I had the shortest nails when I showed my picture," she admitted, referencing her iconic engagement ring photo from Kanye West's proposal. "And I was like, 'Ugh, it would have looked so much better with long nails.'"



The photo still earned the Selfish author more than 1 million likes, long nails or not.

Kardashian has been very Instagram-conscious lately. Last week she shared a throwback shot of from her KKW Beauty launch, writing, "I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my insta page up."



