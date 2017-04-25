Kim Kardashian Shared All the Dirty Secrets From Kourtney's 38th Birthday Party

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are in Mexico celebrating Kourt’s 38th birthday with some friends, and they seem to be having quite a wild time. Just look at this photo Kim shared on Twitter:


Well, Kim decided to take it one step further and tweet a play-by-play of their trip. Apparently, Kourtney got superdrunk and loves to do cartwheels.



Celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin is also on vacation with the reality TV sisters and is body shaming Kim.


But don’t worry … she ended up enjoying the shake.


Kim’s BFF Britt Gastineau went skinny-dipping, then disappeared for two days. Yikes! We hope she’s OK!


Larsa Pippen joined in the fun, but almost got sued by Kim.


The Kardashians’ friend Nicole Reda is also on Kourtney’s birthday trip, but things seemed to get awkward between her and Kim’s assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.


Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan gave free twerking lessons.


The sisters’ other beloved makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli, has been having some fun with Malika Haqq.


And, of course, Kim is doing what she does best, admiring herself.


