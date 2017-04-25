Kim Kardashian Shared All the Dirty Secrets From Kourtney's 38th Birthday Party

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are in Mexico celebrating Kourt’s 38th birthday with some friends, and they seem to be having quite a wild time. Just look at this photo Kim shared on Twitter:





Well, Kim decided to take it one step further and tweet a play-by-play of their trip. Apparently, Kourtney got superdrunk and loves to do cartwheels.

. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017





Oh and @kourtneykardash won't stop doing naked cart wheels — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017





Celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin is also on vacation with the reality TV sisters and is body shaming Kim.

. @jenatkinhair spiked my Oreo shake to try to get me to not eat it because she's fat shaming me — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017





But don’t worry … she ended up enjoying the shake.





Kim’s BFF Britt Gastineau went skinny-dipping, then disappeared for two days. Yikes! We hope she’s OK!

. @BrittGastineau skinny dipped solo and then disappeared for the two days — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017





Larsa Pippen joined in the fun, but almost got sued by Kim.

. @larsapippen tried to give me a "special" brownie and I threatened to sue her & the chef — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017





The Kardashians’ friend Nicole Reda is also on Kourtney’s birthday trip, but things seemed to get awkward between her and Kim’s assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

. Nicole Reda had a 10 min black out & tried to fight @steph_shep — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017





Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan gave free twerking lessons.

. @HrushAchemyan gives free twerk lessons 247 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017





The sisters’ other beloved makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli, has been having some fun with Malika Haqq.





And, of course, Kim is doing what she does best, admiring herself.

Oh and as for me you ask? …I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017





