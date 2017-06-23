Kim Kardashian Now Owns a Piece of Jewelry Formerly Worn by Jackie Kennedy

Kim Kardashian West's jewelry collection just got so much classier!

The 36-year-old reality star now owns a timepiece that formerly belonged to Jackie Kennedy, after placing the highest bid in an auction.

A source at Christie's Auction House in New York confirmed to ET that the Selfish author did, in fact, purchase the Cartier watch previously worn by the former First Lady. West's winning bid was $379,500.

The 18k gold square-shaped wristwatch features a black band and a watch face with Roman numerals. The accessory is engraved with the date Feb. 23, 1963, exactly nine months before Kennedy's husband, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. The style icon received the watch as a gift from her brother-in-law, Prince Stanislaw "Stas" Radziwill.

West's latest purchase is certainly interesting, as it doesn't include diamonds or anything flashy, a major change from her usual accessories of choice. Back in April, the mother of two explained that she was probably going to swear off jewelry after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.

"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me," West said during her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I'm such a different person. I was definitely materialistic before. I just don't care about that stuff anymore."

"It's not to say I'll never wear jewelry again or anything like that. I truly don't know if I'd ever feel comfortable," she continued. "I truly don't know if I'd ever wear real jewelry again."

