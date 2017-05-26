Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries's Starter Home Is Selling for $5.5M

Remember all the way back to 2011 when Hollywood’s “it” couple was Kim Kardashian and NBA basketball player Kris Humphries? Kim and Kris started dating in October 2010, became engaged in May 2011, and were married in August. Their whirlwind marriage lasted a whopping 72 days, and they filed for divorce on Oct. 31, 2011. Luckily for Kardashian fans, the entire relationship was filmed for several reality shows starring the couple.

Kim and Kris’s home during this yearlong romance is now up for sale for $5.5 million. Kim originally bought her starter home for $3.4M and then later sold it for $3.6M. It’s unclear who currently lives in the home.

The 3,800-square-foot estate has five bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. The private resort-style Tuscan estate in Beverly Hills offers a beautiful front garden and a two-story entryway that makes a stunning entrance.

The front entrance features a beautiful garden (Photo: Trulia) More

The chef’s kitchen has a center island, stone counters, a breakfast bar, and even a see-through fireplace that separates the kitchen from the breakfast room/lounge.

A chef’s kitchen has everything include a see-through fireplace (Photo: Trulia) More

The master bedroom feels like a retreat with yet another fireplace, a lounge area, and a massive custom walk-in closet. The master bath comes with a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities perfect for any reality star.

A lighted gazebo in the backyard overlooks the lush grounds that features an outdoor patio, with a fireplace, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen and bar ideal for any gathering.

Views of the backyard from the lighted gazebo (Photo: Trulia) More

Reality TV fans get a double dose of celebrity if they buy Kim’s old home because it’s being sold by the Altman brother who also star in Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

In other entertainment news, check out The Weeknd’s new $20 million L.A. estate

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: