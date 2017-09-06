Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting Baby No. 3 via surrogate

Just when you thought those Kardashians were everywhere, there’s news that another one is coming … sooner rather than later. The surrogate that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired to carry their third child is pregnant.

“The entire family is over the moon,” a source told People. “Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.”

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, already share two photogenic kids: North, their 4-year-old daughter, and Saint, their 21-month-old son.





They turned to a surrogate for help, after Kim suffered complications with both pregnancies and was advised by doctors that carrying another baby herself wouldn’t be safe.

Her realization that she would need a surrogate played out on an April episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when Kim resorted to surgery on her uterus in an attempt to be able to carry another child, only to be disappointed.

“Not only has this been really painful, but now hearing that I can’t carry any more kids, it couldn’t get any worse,” she explained. “I mean, f**k, like I really tried everything and I really want this and it’s just not going to happen for me.”

She concluded that surrogacy was her only option for another baby.

The surrogate they chose is a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency, who has served as a surrogate before, according to Us Weekly.

TMZ adds that the cost is high, although Kim and Kanye can certainly afford it. The deal includes a $68,850 deposit for the agency, plus $45,000 in monthly installments and $5,000 per additional child to the mother, should she give birth to multiple babies.

Kardashian — the product of a large family herself — has been vocal about wanting to have a big family, despite the challenges.

“Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater,” she said on that April episode, alluding to the October 2016 incident in which $11 million in jewelry was taken from the reality star during Paris Fashion Week. “I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe. And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”

Alas, even amid Kim and Kanye’s happy news, the Kardashian drama continues. On Wednesday, it was thanks to an image from a photo shoot that Kim shared on Instagram of herself naked and climbing a tree in rain boots, which was criticized for being insensitive in the context of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



