Kim Kardashian Joins Sisters for Decadent Family Christmas Eve Party — and Rocks a Lip Ring!

Despite a rocky second half of 2016, Kim Kardashian West is feeling the holiday spirit and slowly returning to her fabulously glam self.

After keeping a noticeably low profile following a traumatic robbery in Paris and husband Kanye West's recent hospitalization, the 36-year-old reality star joined her sisters for an epic celebration at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker'

Kim glowed in a ruffled floor-length gold Alexander Wang gown, black choker and unexpected lip ring as her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, documented her arrival via Snapchat on Saturday.

"Look who it is in the house, Mrs. West in the building," Khloé said in one of the videos.

"How dope is my f**king sister?" the 32-year-old reality star said in another clip. "Look at this dress! And look at the jewelry. You are a badass b**ch, Kim!"

The close Kardashian clan also joined forces on the dance floor, lip-syncing to Beyoncé, cozying up to mama Kris, and enjoying live performances by Babyface and family friend John Legend.

In fact, all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were there to join Kris, as were Caitlyn Jenner and Scott Disick, but Rob Kardashian and his fiancé, Blac Chyna, were noticeably missing.

MORE: Will Blac Chyna Be at the Kardashians' Christmas Party?

At one point during the event, Kim hijacked her younger sister's Snapchat and got an adorable video of her smiley 3-year-old daughter, North West, in Aunt Khloé's arms. "Look at Northie in her Alexander Wang custom little dress. She loves it," Kim said before panning the camera over her sister's dress. "Look at Koko -- whoa!"

Family, friends and loved ones regularly anticipate the matriarch's annual Christmas Eve celebration, and the can't-miss tradition is a personal favorite for Caitlyn. "It's a great time for our family and a great time for all our close friends," the I Am Cait star shared last year. "It just kicks off the holiday perfectly, and it certainly is a lot of fun."

WATCH: Kris Jenner Shares Glitzy Holiday Throwback Pic With Daughter Kylie

For more on how the Kardashians celebrate the holidays, watch the video below.

Related Articles