Kim Kardashian On Her Doomed Marriage to Kris Humphries: ‘I Knew on the Honeymoon It Wasn’t Going to Work’

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her doomed marriage to basketballer Kris Humphries, confessing that she knew during their honeymoon that "it wasn't going to work out."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, the reality star got candid after an audience member quizzed her on her least favorite Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off show.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Hasn't Talked to Taylor Swift Since Snapchat Incident

"When Kourtney and I did New York because I was in that awful cry face with that last marriage I had," she answered. "That whole situation was just really hard for me."

Pressed by host Andy Cohen about whether she went into the marriage thinking it would last forever, Kardashian admitted that panicking about getting older drove her into wedding mode.

"At the time I just thought, 'Holy sh*t, I'm 30-years-old -- I better get this together. I better get married,'" she admitted. "I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they're getting old and all their friends are having kids. So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn't going to work out."

The star filed for divorce 72 days after the couple's spectacular televised wedding in Montecito, California.

Kardashian has since moved on, recently celebrating her third wedding anniversary with rapper Kanye West, with whom she has two children.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Says There Hasn't Been 'Any Drama' Since Kylie Jenner and Tyga's Split

During the interview, Kardashian also spoke about being a social media star, admitting that living under the public eye can be "so hard on your soul."

"I'm so afraid for my kids to grow up in the world of social media," she said. "I didn't have to grow up like that. I think it could be great if you have a positive surrounding and I guess life isn't that way, so you have to experience the good and the bad."

"I love sharing my life, so I share it -- like, I live on a reality show, but sometimes you're just like, 'Is it worth it?' That's my struggle now after what I've been through – is it worth it?" she continued, seemingly referring to being held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris, France, last year.

NEWS: Kim Kardashian Shares Old Concert Pic With Ariana Grande After Manchester Bombing

Kardashian added that West believes in "the least sharing, the better."

"But he's always been like that, so at the beginning, with me being so public and him not being so public -- even though his career has made him public, he doesn't wish that -- it was always a conversation," she shared. "I think he's learned to be a little more public, being with me, and I've learned to be a little more reserved. I think we're equal now."

See more on the star below.

Related Articles