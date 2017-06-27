Kim Kardashian Gets Mom-Shamed for Saint West’s Car Seat Photo

Kim Kardashian has no shortage of people watching her every move. With more than 100 million followers on Instagram and cameras in her face all the time, she has every aspect of her life well-documented. Naturally, critics will pick apart every detail, and over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was criticized for posting a Facebook photo of her son, Saint West, in his car seat.

While the photo itself is adorable and typical of any proud mom posting a cute pic of her kid, Kardashian was immediately “mom-shamed” on social media. The problem, according to some, was regarding the safety of Saint’s car seat being in the forward-facing position.

One commenter on Facebook wrote, “I am not trying to be sanctimommish, but why isn’t the youngest Kardashian-West rear-facing in his car seat? It’s the law here,” while another added, “Please turn his car seat around, it’s not too late!”

In California, it’s mandatory for children under the age of 2 to sit in rear-facing car seats. However, Kardashian may not be in the wrong here. According to the California Highway Patrol, an exception is made if “the child weighs 40 or more pounds OR is 40 or more inches tall.”

Sources close to Kim reportedly confirmed that Saint West has hit both those markers.

