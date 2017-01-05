Kim Kardashian Continues Social Media Comeback With More Personal Family Photos

Kim Kardashian West is fully embracing mommy mode!

The 36-year-old reality star continues her social media comeback with even more personal family photos, sharing sweet snaps of her kids -- North, 3, and Saint, 1 -- on Twitter and Instagram. In one photo, North is seen doting over her baby brother. In another, mama Kim looks on from over the side of a couch.

Kim took to her app to share even more family moments, including an adorable solo shot of Saint and a daddy-daughter moment between North and Kanye West.

The posts come after a three-month hiatus from social media following Kim's Paris robbery in October. She made her return to the digital world on Tuesday with a gorgeous family photo, followed by her first selfie of the new year on Snapchat.

But perhaps most telling, Kim shared a sentimental highlight video on Tuesday showing off personal family moments set to the sound of Jeremih's heartfelt song, "Paradise."

