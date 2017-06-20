Kim Kardashian Claims Bikini Photos of Her in Mexico Were ‘Photoshopped’

Kim Kardashian gets candid about her Mexico paparazzi bikini pics.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called out photos that were taken of her during her vacation in April, claiming that the snapshots were "photoshopped" and "sharpened" to be unflattering.

"I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them," Kardashian told the ladies of The View on Tuesday. "I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn't worked out in about 12 weeks. I'd had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show."

"But I was already not feeling like myself," she continued. "And when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like 'Ok, I'm going to get it together' and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl that I found on social media."

The pics circulating online showed the reality star in a black thong bikini with cellulite and a wider booty. Kim and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, had a blast during their April vacation, consistently sharing pics and videos from their trip. But the negative attention didn't sit well with the reality star.

Kardashian also shared on The View that she has thick skin, but the spotlight isn't for everyone.

"I definitely have thick skin and this isn't for everyone. I can see why people get hurt and are bothered by it," she expressed. "I do break down at times. There are times when I'm just like, it's not OK for people to say these awful things. For us to have these people that have all this keyboard courage to write the craziest things about you and to think that it's OK, and it's not OK."

