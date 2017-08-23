Kim Kardashian channels Pamela Anderson and Lil' Kim in new photo shoot

Kim Kardashian pays homage to 1999 by posing as Pamela Anderson in CR Fashion Book. (Photo: Petra Collins for CR Fashion Book)

Kim Kardashian takes it back to 1999!

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channels Pamela Anderson and Lil' Kim in her photo shoot for the 11th issue of CR Fashion Book.

In one sultry pic, Kardashian pays tribute to the Baywatch star's 1999 MTV Video Music Awards look, which included a white corset and a big pink hat.

The reality star also takes on Lil' Kim's ensemble that the rapper wore at the Tommy Hilfiger Rock Style exhibition that same year. In the pic, the mother of two rocks pink underwear and bra, snakeskin thigh-high boots, and a burgundy fur coat.

Here's Lil' Kim back in the day.

Also included in CR Fashion Book 11 is Lily-Rose Depp. The 18-year-old model but a pair of denim shorts, folding her arms to hide her breasts. The fashion and beauty magazine hits stands on Sept. 7.

