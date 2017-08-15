Kim Kardashian Apologizes After Defending Jeffree Star's Past Racist Comments: I Had No 'Right to Say Get Over It'

Kim Kardashian West is backtracking after initially defending makeup artist Jeffree Star despite his controversial past.

The drama all started on Monday when Star called out Kardashian over not properly displaying colors and highlighters from one of her new KKW beauty contouring palettes on Snapchat.

"Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk," he wrote on Twitter.

Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk 😒 pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

Star wasn't the only one shading Kardashian West over apparently not properly displaying her product, and the 36-year-old reality star clearly took it hard.

"You're stressing me the f**k out," Kardashian West said in another Snapchat, responding to all the criticism. "OK guys, I get it, I didn't know how to f**king swatch powders before at the beginning. I'm learning."

However, Kardashian later defended Star when her fans began to attack the makeup artist over his past racist comments. Star apologized for the comments earlier this year.

"Guys, I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches, but because of his remarks I'm learning how to swatch properly," Kardashian West said on Snapchat. "Guys, I see you being so petty bringing up things in his past where he was negative, but he's also apologized for those things. And I get it's a serious deal if you say racial things, but I do believe in people changing. And people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt, and accept that people change and move on."

"I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I've made in the past, so let him live," she added. "Like, I welcome honest comments about my products and because of it, I'm swatching better now."

Kardashian West's defense of Star didn't go over well with many of her fans.

"How this white girl telling black people and the rest of poc how to feel bout a racist," one comment reads.

"Your children are black! Will you tell them to get over it?" another comment reads.

Kardashian West eventually took to Snapchat again to apologize for her original comments.

"So, I really wanted to apologize to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I really didn't know enough about," she said. "I just feel a bit naïve, and I do want to really apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say 'get over it' in a situation that involves racism."

"And I just don't really feel like I have the right to speak on that -- and I really, really, really am sorry," she continued. "From the bottom of my heart, I've always been just about positivity, and I've never been a negative person, so my whole thing was: 'Hey guys, I don't want to see negativity in my timeline or my mentions, let's just move forward -- let's, like, be positive and move past this.'"

However, she did reiterate that she still believes people can change.

"My last message is that I do believe that people are born to love and born with love, and they're taught to hate," she said. "So, I have always had hopes that people can change, and that people can learn to be better and do better, and learn to find that love again. So, never give up hope. That is my message for the day and that's always been what I'm just been trying to say. I believe in people changing, I believe in people just being better, and I'll never give that up. I just want people to be positive."

Kardashian West spoke to ET in June about her new beauty collection and how she hopes to inspire her children, North and Saint.

