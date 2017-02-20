Kid Skips School to Attend Bruce Springsteen Concert, Ends Up Onstage

14-year-old Nathan Testa got the rock education of a lifetime when he joined Bruce Springsteen onstage at a concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday night.

The teenager held up a sign during the concert that read, “Missed school, in the s*** now, can I play Growin’ Up with you?”

The Boss, who has a history of inviting fans onstage and making their dreams come true, asked from the stage, “Do you know the song? You do?

“You know it on guitar? You do? Come on up!” Springsteen then invited the teenager onstage, and the two proceeded to jam with the E Street Band to “Growin’ Up.”

The two carried on with the song before ending the performance with mandatory selfies.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time the teen has jammed with Springsteen. He was invited onstage at the age of 11 to perform Springsteen’s 2003 hit “Waitin’ on a Sunny Day.”

