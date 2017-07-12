Kid Rock Hints at Senate Run

Kid Rock wants your vote.

The Devil Without a Cause singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that a recently created website, Kid Rock For Senate, is in fact very real, and that he'd be making a big announcement soon.

"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… kidrockforsenate.com," the 46-year-old singer said. "The answer is an absolute YES. Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future."

After the announcement, social media lit off with supporters, detractors, and head-scratchers regarding Rock's potential Senate run.

Kid Rock for Senate, because Trump for President just wasn't quite stupid enough for some people. https://t.co/X1kI3c0vk6 — TDPattillo (@TDPattillo) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock announces he's running for Senate, so we're right on schedule for the end of America. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) July 12, 2017

At least one observer, Politico's Scott Bland, noticed that the merch links on Rock's page lead back to a Warner Bros. Records-hosted website, fueling some to speculate that we may all be being trolled in some sort of album promotion.

One of several reasons I'm having some skepticism? Also the merch links go back to a Warner Bros website... — Scott Bland (@PoliticoScott) July 12, 2017

Additionally, journalist Robert Maguire noted that Rock doesn't appear to have formalized his run with FEC paperwork.

📣KID ROCK HAS NOT FILED ANY PAPERWORK AT THE FEC📣 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 12, 2017

And Bernie Sanders' former digital fundraiser pointed out that if he's gonna start taking donations for a 2018 run, he'll need to do that within 15 days.

Must file w FEC within 15 days of receiving/spending $5k. Site + merch likely do it. Also, "© Kid Rock for US Senate 2018" not ok disclaimer https://t.co/Qs4wox7bhy — Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) July 12, 2017

Let's reflect on this a bit. It may seem like an eternity ago, but Kanye West gave the world a collective LOL in September 2015 when he mentioned at the end of his bonkers-but-amazing MTV Video Music Awards Video Vanguard acceptance speech that he plans to seek our nation's highest office in 2020. A month later, Lindsay Lohan, in supporting the move, suggested she was considering running as well.

We may have been laughing then, but now, in 2017, we not only have a former reality-competition show host in the Oval Office, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been somewhat-seriously floated as a potential challenger in the next election.

This is in no way a comment on any of those people, except to say that this is officially a time where we the people have collectively decided to shrug our shoulders and say, "...Why the hell not."

So, sure. Kid Rock the vote, apparently.

Meanwhile, Rock's other big news this year is his apparent engagement to longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry.

