Kid Rock Being Discussed as Potential Senate Candidate: Report

Kid Rock's name has reportedly been thrown out as a potential Republican contender for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat next year.

According to Roll Call, Rock's name was brought up at a Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend. There have been no official decisions announced yet. Billboard reached out to the musician's rep for comment but did not receive a response.

In the past, Rock has been a vocal supporter of Republican candidates, having described his politics as "more libertarian." Last year, Rock got behind Donald Trump's winning presidential bid to perform at the Republican National Convention and in 2012 he performed at a Mitt Romney rally in Michigan during his run for President. He even began selling Donald Trump merchandise in his online store, including shirts that read "God, Guns & Trump" and "Make America Badass Again" hats.

Stabenow has held office since 2000 and though the state is still considered to lean Democrat, it did go to Trump in the 2016 election. Maybe another free-spoken celebrity such as Rock could see similar success.