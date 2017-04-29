Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Lists Miami Mansion for $5.2M

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is selling his Miami mansion for $5.25 million. The property is located in the affluent suburb of Pinecrest and was purchased by the former NBA star during his brief 2003 stint playing for the Miami Heat.

Odom and Kardashian were married in 2009 and their divorce was finalized in October 2016.

The Mediterranean-style home has 8,557 square feet of living space on 1.16 acres of land. It includes six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. Visitors are greeted by a soaring two-story entry with frescoed ceilings along with two sweeping staircases, and the spacious home features marble floors throughout.

A gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, while a summer kitchen and covered patio offer opportunities for alfresco dining.

For entertaining, the house boasts a swimming pool with spa, home theater, billiard room, and lighted tennis/basketball court.

