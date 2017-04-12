Khloé Kardashian Reveals She’s Ready to Marry Tristan Thompson: ‘We’ve Talked About It’

Khloe Kardashian is getting real.

The 32-year-old reality star opened up about everything from marriage, to body image, to Caitlyn Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian's robbery in the latest issue of ES Magazine -- where she also shows off her fit physique in a Good American jacket and curiously, no pants.

WATCH: 'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Struggles With Return to Public Life as Kanye West's Unpredictable Behavior Continues

If her lack of clothing says anything about her interview, however, it's that she's not hiding anything -- even when it comes to Kim's scary Paris robbery.



ES Magazine

"I get really angry when people blame her for her robbery -- I think that is the most irresponsible accusation," Khloe told the magazine. "I don't care how little or how much you have, nobody deserves to be violated and robbed and assaulted and traumatized. I got very frustrated with that and [the suggestion that] 'Oh, this was scripted' or 'We planned it.' What is wrong with human beings?"

"[Kim] is one of the strongest women I've ever met. We're not people who sit in sorrow if something bad happens and go, 'Woe is me,'" she continued of how the robbery has affected her family. "We take these experiences and try to help somebody else with them, or just make sure they don't happen again."

Part of making sure things like that don't happen again has included increasing security, at the hands of her mom, Kris Jenner.

"My mom knows everybody and she'll literally get the Secret Service to protect us because we're her children. That's also a benefit of having your mom as your manager -- my mom, who's brilliant in her field," she gushed.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Confronts Caitlyn Jenner, Admits She Misses Her 'Second Dad' Bruce

Khloe's relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, on the other hand, hasn't always been so easy -- though she said the tension that has played out between the pair was "misconstrued."

"I've known Cait since I was four-and-a-half. You know… it's really hard, you'll see our raw conversation. I think people misconstrued my reaction when Bruce [then] told us about the situation. It's not that I'm angry that Bruce was transitioning to Caitlyn," she explained, "[but rather because] I didn't appreciate how it was handled and how we found out more in the media than from Cait."

"But you know what? There's no handbook to all that," she added. "I don't know what she's going through and I don't know how anyone is supposed to handle that situation; I feel for Kendall and Kylie."

As for whether Khloe, who started dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson in July, would like children of her own someday, she said she would "love to have a family."

WATCH: Lamar Odom Admits to 'Multiple Affairs' While Married to Khloe Kardashian: Women 'Came Out of the Woodwork'

"We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father," she said of Thompson, who has a 4-month-old son with his ex girlfriend, model Jordan Craig. "I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, 'the clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen."

"Yes, I would [accept if he proposed]," Khloe confessed. "[I've] never been in this type of love."

The Good American designer's family definitely approves. See Khloe courtside at a Cavaliers game with sister Kourtney and mom Kris in the video below.

Related Articles