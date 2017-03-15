Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Her 'Love' Tristan Thompson: Pic!

Happy 26th Birthday, Tristan Thompson! The NBA star celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian by his side. In fact, the reality star threw her man a glam bash in Cleveland on Monday.



MORE: Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Boyfriend Tristan Thompson's Birthday With Extravagant Bash



She later went on to share a sweet picture of herself with the basketball pro, writing, "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."

Khloe went all out for Tristan's birthday, decorating a house party with giant "Happy Birthday" balloons, a massive floral table runner, and lots of glitter-covered sweet treats.



The pair have been getting increasingly close over the past few months. In fact a source recently told ET that the Revenge Body star could be getting a proposal soon.



"Khloe and Tristan are doing so great and have an incredible relationship," the source revealed to ET. "There could be an engagement this summer."

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Cozies Up to 'Love' Tristan Thompson on Jamaican Vacation -- See the Pics!



The couple went on a romantic getaway to Jamaica in late February.



For more on their romance, watch the clip below!

Related Articles