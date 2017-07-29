Khloe Kardashian Shares Sexy Bikini Pic of Mom Kris Jenner: '6 Kids and Bad'

We'll have what she's having!

The ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are notorious for having rockin' bods, and they definitely got it from their mama. Kris Jenner's daughter, Khloe Kardashian, took to Twitter on Saturday to share a sizzling mirror selfie of the family matriarch in a bikini.

"Kris Jenner looking like a snack," Kardashian, 33, captioned the snap of her 61-year-old mother. "I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!"

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! pic.twitter.com/hUDiVLWkFv — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 29, 2017

Jenner has been traveling in the south of France for the past couple weeks while staying at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to be enjoying herself, and has shared plenty of photos to Instagram of her "happy place."

