Khloé Kardashian Has Some Sexy Book Recommendations for the Bedroom

Khloé Kardashian has never been shy when it comes to matters of the bedroom. And according to Khloé, there “ain’t no such thing as TMI. Sex, intimacy, and relationships play such a major role in our everyday lives.” On her website Khloé shared her picks for the best books on sex and relationships.

One of the books is Comes as You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life. This book gives a semi-scientific look at how the brain works during sex. Khloé said, “It’s 2017, dolls, and it’s time to bust some old-school sex myths.”

Slow Sex: The Art and Craft of the Female Orgasm is for both men and women. Khloé said, “‘Orgasmic meditation’ is the key to ultimate satisfaction.” Her next pick, Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence, teaches the reader how to bring lust home. Khloé said, “Monogamy + keeping the lust alive is tricky.”

And, of course, Khloé couldn’t leave the next book off her list. The Complete Illustrated Kama Sutra illustrates all 64 sexual postures in the Kama Sutra. Khloé believes this is “where it all began. This book on tantra is the OG of sex manuals.”

For a complete list of Khloé’s book picks, make sure to check out her website.

