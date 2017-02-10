Khloe Kardashian Drops Odom From Her Last Name, Celebrates With a Hilariously Savage Cake

Khloe Kardashian got a new passport and she celebrated the grand occasion with a massive, hilarious cake.

Two months after her divorce from Lamar Odom was finalized, the 32-year-old reality star updated her passport and driver's license with a new photo showing off her more svelte physique and her original name, sans Odom -- so she got a cake decorated to look like her new license.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Shares Sultry Bikini Snap and Hits Gym Twice in One Day During Costa Rica Vacation

"Look what Khloe's assistants got for her because she got a new passport, without her old last name," Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, said in a video she posted to Snapchat. "It's her new last name and look at the weight you guys!"

On the cake version of her license, Khloe's weight is listed as "skinny bitch" and her address is listed as "13 Freedom Lane."

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Revenge Body, Reveals How She Lost Over 40 Pounds

While the cake was a cute treat, Khloe had a little trouble blowing out some of the candles before it was cut.

"I'm not as good at blowing as I thought," she quipped.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Rocks Red Lips and See-Through Lingerie in Racy New Photo

Khloe and Lamar's divorce was officially finalized in December, and Khloe has been dating NBA star Tristan Thompson for several months.

While the Revenge Body host seems to be celebrating her new life apart from her ex-husband, Lamar recently revealed to The Doctors that he still holds out hope for reconciliation. Check out the video below to hear more.

