Khloé Kardashian Accused of Stealing Designs for Good American Brand

Designer Destiney Bleu is accusing Khloé Kardashian of copying her style.

Last Friday, Khloé posted a campaign video of her denim brand, Good American. Bleu responded and claimed that some designs from the video were lifted from her own brand. She tweeted, “When someone buys 1 of everything on your site has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it then copies it.”

When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. ???? https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017





The independent designer is known for her custom bedazzled lingerie and swimwear line, which has garnered a lot of popularity in Hollywood. One of her avid customers is none other than Queen Bey.





Bleu even posted some screengrabs of Good American’s video, showing how closely her items resemble some in the denim brand’s new collection. She explained that Khloé made the purchases back in December. But instead of wearing them, she allegedly used the garments to steal Bleu’s style.





Good American has issued a statement to Cosmopolitan denying the accusations and said, “Under no circumstances did Good American or Khloé Kardashian infringe on another brand’s intellectual property.”





