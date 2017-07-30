Kevin Hart Is Running the New York Marathon -- See His Hilarious Announcement!

There's no stopping Kevin Hart!

The 38-year-old comedian announced on Saturday his plans to run the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5th after being inspired by Kenyan long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge.

"Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you. Yes, I am running the #NYCmarathon. That's my #moonshot. What's yours?" Hart wrote on social media alongside a video of his announcement.

"Are we rolling? Good," Hart says in the clip "I want to talk about moonshots. What is that? I'm talking moonshots. [Eliud] Kipchoge running the full marathon in 2 hours and 25 seconds, after witnessing that type of greatness it inspired me to get my own." Adding, "I got little legs, but a big heart."

According to Runners World, the Get Hard star has a passion for running and began training in 2015. In Aug. of 2016 he entered his first official race, Oregon's Hood to Coast -- a 199-mile, 12-person relay. From there, he's been involved in more events within the sport.

Up next for Hart is the release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, in theaters Dec. 20. He and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are also expecting their first child together.

