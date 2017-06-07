Kevin Hart Reveals He And Ex-Wife Torrei Hart’s Arguments Got Physical

The actor, comedian and soon-to-be father of three admits that he had to check himself and take responsibility for his behavior in his previous marriage.

Over the past few years, Kevin Hart has been honest and upfront about what went wrong with his first marraige to ex-wife Torrei Hart. Now the actor and comedian admits that their disagreements at times turned violent.

Known as one of Hollywood's most loyal family men, while in New York City promoting his new memoir, I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons, our June cover star revealed on The Breakfast Club that their altercations would become physical.

"Me and my ex wife. When it got violent where we're fightering--Am I really fighting? Am I holding my hands up as if she's a man right now? Oh my God. This is...I'm out. I've really got my hands up to not defend, but counter. Like, I'm waiting for you to throw a punch. 'Cause I'm about to counter the s*** out of you. Like, I'm really that upset to where I have to get in a stance. When you get in a stance, that's when I checked myself."

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and during their union welcomed two children together, a daughter, Heaven, 12, and a son, Hendrix, 9. Kevin and Torrei divorced in 2011.

"Me and my ex got into it and I had--I took a stance like, ‘OK, I’m waiting.’ 'Cause I was gon’ dip and bow and I’m like, ‘Oh my God I’m gone.’ I’ve lost it," he continued. "At what level of anger that I’m at, that I’ve gotten here. I was like, ‘Alright, Kev, you’re gonna take responsibility.’ Whether she did whatever she did, you gotta start taking responsibility."

The funnyman continues to be a star who is willing to admit to his mistakes and that he has grown from them.

Following his divorce from Torrei, Kevin married longtime girlfriend Eniko Parrish in 2016 and the couple announced on Mother's Day 2017 that they are expecting their first child together.