Kevin Hart and Pregnant Wife Eniko Celebrate First-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'You Will Forever Be My Rib'

Soulmates!

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday by dedicating sweet messages to each other on Instagram.

The 38-year-old comedian gushed over his "unbelievable wife" with a candid snapshot from their wedding ceremony.

"Thank u for all that you do," he captioned the snap. "Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level...Thank you for loving and embracing my kids the way you do. Thank you for turning my house into home."

"Thank you for simply making me Happy," continued the Jumanji star. "You are & will forever be my 'Rib'….[one] year down & the rest of our life to go. Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!!"

Parrish, 32, also shared a photo from their wedding day along with a heartwarming dedication to her "soulmate."

"I'm Grateful to God everyday for putting us together," she began. "When it's real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken. My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.♥ Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face. I love you more everyday. 8 years together…1 year married..Forever to go!"

The mom-to-be added, "Happy [1-year-anniversary] babe! We made it!"

MORE: Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Flaunts Baby Bump in Bikini: 'Halfway There!'

The anniversary comes just over a month after Hart laughed-off cheating rumors, which were sparked by a photo of him with another woman while in Miami, Florida.

Hart was spotted chatting with the woman outside of a Miami Beach hotel at around 5 a.m. on July 3, but the early-morning encounter was strictly platonic.

"It's absolutely not true," Hart told ET's Kevin Frazier of the cheating rumors before explaining why he was out so late. "It's Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early."

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Reveals Whether He's Ready to Have More Kids With Wife Eniko Parrish

