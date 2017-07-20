Kevin Hart Laughs Off ‘BS’ Rumors That He Cheated on His Pregnant Wife, Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart isn't sweating allegations that he cheated on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, with a woman in Miami.

After pictures surfaced online on Wednesday of Hart and a woman sitting together in the backseat of a car, the 38-year-old comedian took to Instagram to laugh off the rumors that he was unfaithful to Parrish. Hart shared a picture of himself laughing while looking at his phone, with the message, "At the end of the day you just gotta laugh at the BS."

#LiveLoveLaugh .....SMDH," Hart captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Parrish also appeared to not be bothered by the rumors, posting a new baby bump photo on Wednesday.

"Much hasn't really changed. I'm still in the gym 3-5 days a week and I feel GREAT!" she captioned the bikini shot. "The BBB's got a little bigger...Boobs, Butt, & Belly of course but I'll take it! Thanks little guy! xo. #Happy6months."

Hart and 32-year-old Parrish married last August, and announced they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in May.

This isn't the first time the comedian has found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal. His ex-wife, Torrei Hart -- whom he shares kids Hendrix and Heaven with -- spoke to ET in May 2014, and claimed Parrish "broke up" their marriage.

"It does hurt that my kids have to be around a woman who broke up a marriage," Torrei said at the time. "I never lashed out. I never tried to punch her in the face, even though I've had moments where -- trust and believe -- I wanted to K.O. her a**."

However, Hart adamantly denied his ex-wife's claims shortly after.

"My woman has nothing to do with my past marriage problems in any way shape or form," he tweeted at the time. "It's almost 7yrs total of me not being with my Ex."

Last month, Hart opened up about repairing his relationship with his father, Henry Witherspoon, during his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and explained his relentlessly positive attitude.

