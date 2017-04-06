Kevin Hart Has Adorable Dance-Off With His Daughter: 'Turning Up With the Most Beautiful Girl In the World'

This is one dance-off we don't want to get in the middle of!

Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off how the Harts do vacation: with a little late-night daddy-daughter dance competition.

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Disses 'Jumanji' Co-Star Dwayne Johnson's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Win: 'I Demand a Recount!'

"Turning up with the most beautiful girl in the world on vacation," he captioned a video of himself and his 12-year-old daughter, Heaven, gettin' down. "#daddysgirl #Harts #SheAlmostSnappedHerNeckWithThatDab #ImGettingOld #DancingInMyTommyJohnPajamasLikeaG #QualityTime."

WATCH: Justin Timberlake Shares the Love After Kevin Hart Does 'Turn Up Tuesday' Dance to His Music

The 37-year-old comedian is getting in some much needed R&R -- and quality time with his kids -- after several months of working non-stop.

"I'm about to go do something that I rarely do....SIT MY A** DOWN & RELAX! Much needed Vaca time with the family after filming for 3months. #ComedicRockStarShit," he wrote alongside a pic of himself in a private jet on Wednesday, before sharing a pic of himself relaxing with Heaven and her brother, 9-year-old Hendrix.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Shows Off His Abs in New Shirtless Pic, Reflects on Weight Loss Journey

As for whether Hart is ready to expand his family with wife Eniko Parrish, the actor recently told ET not so fast.

"That age of baby is just calling you all the time and that's a tough age. 'Dad, dad, dad, dad, dad, dad,' and then you finally turn around and they go, 'Look!' You called me 20 times for that?" he said. "You gotta make sure you're not at the point you're not gonna be frustrated, so I'm waiting to get all this work out, and when I got some time to relax, we'll talk about the family time."

See more in the video below.

Related Articles