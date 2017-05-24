Kevin Bacon Says He Wasn’t Hot Enough for ‘Footloose’ Role

When you put Kevin Bacon and five comedic actors like Ted Danson, Anthony Anderson, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, and William H. Macy around a table, you’re bound to get some hilarious off-the-cuff stories.

In a recent roundtable hosted by the Hollywood Reporter, Bacon explained why he almost didn’t book his iconic part in Footloose. He revealed, “I was up for a little film called Footloose … and the head of the studio was a woman … and the director and the producer wanted me for the part, and she said, ‘I don’t want him. He’s not f***able.’”

Although Bacon didn’t name names about who was shading him, in his defense, he has been happily married to Kyra Sedgwick since 1988, so at least one person finds him f***worthy.

Footloose turned Bacon into a household name, and one thing that can’t be argued is that Bacon is famous — he even has a popular game called “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” named after him.

The I Love Dick actor reflected on fame, saying, “Yeah, having lived as a person for so long that the second I go outside, wherever I am, pretty much [people recognize me]. And it’s amazing. It’s 99.9 percent good. It’s free shit. It’s tables at restaurants. People coming up to you and saying, ‘I love you.’ Like, in the course of your day, to have people just say ‘I love you’ all the time is an amazing thing. You can’t go, ‘I don’t want that.’ And the other thing is that I have no one to blame but myself for this life.”

Despite the perks, he admitted that he once tried to hide in plain sight — just to see what it would be like. He said, “So I had a disguise made by special-effects makeup artists. It was very simple: It was a bit of a nose and some teeth … and I went to the Grove [an outdoor mall in L.A.] … No one recognized me.”

When asked if he enjoyed the anonymity, Bacon admitted that “it sucked” when no one recognized him. It was the first and last time he went undercover.

In other entertainment news, Martin Scorsese wrote a heartfelt tribute to late producer Brad Grey:

