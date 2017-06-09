Keshia Knight Pulliam Broke Custody Deal to Be With Cosby, Her Ex Claims

Keshia Knight Pulliam appears with Bill Cosby at court. (Photo: Getty Images)

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s decision to escort Bill Cosby into his sexual assault trial was not only selfish, it violated a court order in her child custody agreement … according to her ex himself.

In new legal docs, Ed Hartwell says he only gets to see their daughter, Ella Grace, for one hour twice a week, but Keshia traveled out of state with her to be by Cosby’s side on Day 1 of the trial.

Hartwell says she trampled his visitation rights because he was supposed to get Ella on Tuesday, but apparently Keshia was still out of town.

Hartwell says Pulliam’s in contempt and wants a make-up visit with his girl, pronto. He also wants her to cover all court and lawyer fees for this. Of course, Keshia recently called out Ed, claiming he’s behind on child support payments.



The saga continues.

