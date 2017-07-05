Kesha Teases Release of 1st New Single in Almost 5 Years: 'I Couldn't Have Done This Without' My Fans

Kesha's comeback is almost here!

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the upcoming release of her new song, "Praying," which will be her first single in nearly five years.

"Animals, I have a surprise for you," Kesha said in a series of Instagram videos. "Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through, hands down, the hardest time in my entire life."

"My new song, 'Praying,' is coming out tomorrow, and I couldn't have done this without you," she shared. "I f**king love you."

Kesha also seemed to hint that her new album will be titled "The Beginning," after posting a collage of artwork on Monday and Tuesday.

Kesha's music career was put on hold after she filed a lawsuit against record producer and songwriter Dr. Luke in 2014, alleging that he sexually assaulted her and abused her over the course of 10 years, claims which Dr. Luke (real name: Lukasz Gottwald) has vehemently denied. The singer dropped her lawsuit against the producer in California last August, in an effort to focus on new music, according to her legal counsel.

As for her new album, Kesha teased that she might be going a little country in an interview with Noisey in January.

"I've always loved country music and listened to it a lot growing up, so now I'm like kind of allowing myself to just tap into like my music roots a little more recently," she explained. "Here, it really is the utmost importance to tell the story, and that's really what songwriting is about -- the song is the most important thing."

