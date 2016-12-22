Kesha Pens Emotional Note About Her Roller Coaster Year, Promises New Record in 2017

Kesha is ready to "make art."

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on her roller coaster year, and teased fans with a new record in 2017.

WATCH: Kesha Opens Up About Body Shaming, Claims She 'Almost Killed' Herself

"Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true," Kesha wrote. "Please pray one day y'all can hear this music."

"It's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it," she shared.

"Merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight," the singer continued. "I just want to make art. That's all I want for Christmas, And my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you."

"Thank you animals," Kesha concluded her note. "Love y'all."

RELATED: Kesha Thanks Fans for Support Amid Dr. Luke Lawsuit During Concert: 'Always Have Hope In Your Heart'

If anyone's year has been filled with ups and downs, it's Kesha. The singer went through a highly-publicized legal battle with Dr. Luke, after she claimed the music producer allegedly raped and drugged her over a decade ago. Kesha also found successes in her career comeback at the Billboard Music Awards in May, and being honored with the Trailblazer Award at Billboard's Women in Music earlier this month.

See more in Kesha's roller coaster year in the video below.

Related Articles