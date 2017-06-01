Keri Russell Reveals Why ‘Felicity’ Co-Star Scott Speedman Was a ‘Disaster of a Boyfriend’

It was a Felicity reunion on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Keri Russell and Scott Speedman followed up Russell's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with a late-night appearance, where they opened up about playing on-screen love interests, Felicity Porter and Ben Covington, on the WB drama from 1998 to 2002, and the short-lived real-life romance that followed. In fact, Speedman recalled being a "disaster of a boyfriend" — and Russell agreed!

"It was a big deal," the Animal Kingdom star recalled of Russell's headline-making pixie cut in season two. "But we were actually dating at the time, and I had been such a disaster of a boyfriend up until then, and I knew I had to put on a good show, and I was going to see her and her new haircut."

"I was like, 'Come on, man, you gotta bring it home. You gotta do it.' And I got to work, and she turned around the corner and my face sort of froze in a half panic, half smile situation. I just did not pull it off, and you called me on it," Speedman, 41, said with a laugh. "It was a Chia-head sort of vibe to it. Yeah, Chia Pet."

"There was a Chia Pet vibe," Russell, 41, agreed.

While Felicity's hair was a major deal in 1999, it was the pair's romance that Kimmel couldn't get over. "Let's go back to the disaster of a boyfriend," he teased.

"Young 20s is called disaster of a boyfriend," Russell explaining, refusing to divulge more at Speedman's request.

"Not much has changed," he confessed.

As for whether the pair will reunite again onscreen for a Felicity reboot, Speedman said he "really [doesn't] think so."

"Some people are on really high-class shows," he joked of Russell's starring role on The Americans. "I'll do it in a heartbeat. I'll be at Lifetime in no time."

