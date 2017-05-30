Keri Russell Reunites With ‘Felicity’ Co-Star Scott Speedman at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Keri Russell is getting her due!

The 41-year-old actress got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, recognizing her critically acclaimed work in television, including starring roles in the beloved WB series Felicity and FX's The Americans. ET spoke to Russell, where the notoriously private star admitted that all the attention was "embarrassing."

"I would much rather hide out from doing these things," she said. "It's a lot for me to get up and speak, but, it's an incredible honor, obviously. It's so special to be a part of this. My mom grew up outside of L.A. and remembers these ceremonies, you know, so it's incredible. It's historic, and it's amazing to be a part of it."

Felicity creators J. J. Abrams and Matt Reeves were on hand to honor Russell, as well as her co-star, Scott Speedman. The Americans executive producer Joel Fields also posed with Russell beside her brand new star.

"Getting attention is not her strong suit," Abrams said of the shy actress during his heartfelt speech. "What she does so beautifully is become other people, and she does it in a way that most actors would only dream of being able to."

"She is one of the sweetest people, one of the most wonderful friends, mothers, co-workers that you could ever hope to know," he added.

Meanwhile, the actress remained humble about her career success.

"I haven't had some great plan," she shared. "It's definitely not something I started out wanting to do. I didn't grow up wanting to be an actress. I was a dancer who sort of fell into it. And I've been incredibly lucky and had some really good opportunities and experiences. There's no rhyme or reason. Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don't."

Russell's The Americans co-star and real-life love, Matthew Rhys, was also at the ceremony, where the two shared a sweet kiss.

