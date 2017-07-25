RHOA's Kenya Moore Mourns the Loss of Grandmother Who Raised Her From Birth: 'Thank You For Loving Me'

Kenya Moore is saying goodbye to her “angel.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote an emotional post about the grandmother who raised her, after announcing her death Monday on Instagram.

“My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away,” she wrote. “She has helped mold me into the woman I am. She truly was my best friend.”

Moore, 46, wrote that her grandmother “lost her battle” with Alzheimer’s disease. She revealed her grandmother met her new husband in June, around the time of her wedding.

“I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did,” Moore wrote. “She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me.”

The reality star admits that while her grandmother did not recognize her when she introduced her husband, “she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed.”

“Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life,” Moore wrote. “Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me.”

She added, “I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you. I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me.”